US Coast Guard Interdicts 6 Lancha Crews, Seizes 1,300 Pounds Of Illegal Fish Off Texas Coast

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Coast Guard interdicted six lanchas and seized 1,300 pounds of illegally caught fish in federal waters off southern Texas last week.

Boat crews from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island and Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo, in coordination with Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi aircrews, located and stopped a total of 26 Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing north of the Maritime Boundary Line.

After interdicting the lanchas, Coast Guard personnel seized 1,300 pounds of red snapper and shark, along with fishing gear and high flyers on board the vessels. Coast Guard crews detained the Mexican fishermen, brought them ashore, and transferred the detainees to US Customs and Border Protection personnel for further processing.

A lancha is a fishing boat used by Mexican fishermen that is approximately 20-30 feet long with a slender profile, having one outboard motor, and is capable of traveling at speeds exceeding 30 mph. Lanchas are frequently used to transport illegal narcotics to the US and illegally fish in the United States' Exclusive Economic Zone near the US/Mexico border in the Gulf of Mexico.

