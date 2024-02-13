(MENAFN- Baystreet) Magna International Inc.

Stocks in Play

2/13/2024 - 11:14 AM EST - Probe Gold Inc. : Announced positive results from the independent updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for its 100%-owned Novador Project (formerly known as Val-d'Or East) located near Val-d'Or, Québec. Robust economics: pre-tax net present value (“NPV”) of C$1.53 billion, post-tax NPV of C$910 million, pre-tax internal rate of return (“IRR”) of 34.4%, post-tax IRR of 24.4% at US$1,750 per ounce. At the current gold price of approximately US$2,000 per ounce, pre-tax NPV5% increases to $2.29 billion and pre-tax IRR increases to 47.8%. Probe Gold Inc. shares T are trading up $0.04 at $1.32.









