               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Stocks In Play


2/13/2024 3:13:40 PM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Magna International Inc.
2/13/2024 10:42 AM EST

  • Novo Resources Corp.
    2/13/2024 10:27 AM EST
  • Meridian Mining UK. S
    2/13/2024 10:02 AM EST
  • CGI Inc.
    2/13/2024 9:57 AM EST
  • Molson Coors Beverage Company
    2/13/2024 9:53 AM EST
  • Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.
    2/13/2024 9:48 AM EST
  • SSR Mining Inc.
    2/13/2024 9:43 AM EST
  • Organigram Holdings Inc.
    2/13/2024 9:38 AM EST
  • Biovaxys Technology Corp
    2/12/2024 2:32 PM EST
  • Loop Energy Inc.
    2/12/2024 12:01 PM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Tuesday, February 13, 2024

    Stocks in Play

    2/13/2024 - 11:14 AM EST - Probe Gold Inc. : Announced positive results from the independent updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for its 100%-owned Novador Project (formerly known as Val-d'Or East) located near Val-d'Or, Québec. Robust economics: pre-tax net present value (“NPV”) of C$1.53 billion, post-tax NPV of C$910 million, pre-tax internal rate of return (“IRR”) of 34.4%, post-tax IRR of 24.4% at US$1,750 per ounce. At the current gold price of approximately US$2,000 per ounce, pre-tax NPV5% increases to $2.29 billion and pre-tax IRR increases to 47.8%. Probe Gold Inc. shares T are trading up $0.04 at $1.32.





    • About Us
    • Contact Us
    • Advertise
    • License Our Content
    • Jobs
    • Disclaimer
    • Privacy Policy

    Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks

    MENAFN13022024000212011056ID1107848275


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search