Happy Belly, MDA, Overactive At 52-Week Highs On News


2/13/2024 3:13:39 PM

IBEX, OneSoft, VitalHub at 52-Week Highs on News

  • Happy Belly at 52-Week High on Heal Wellness Deal
  • TerraVest at 52-Week Highs on News
  • Heroux-Devtek, Sun Peak at 52-Week Peak on News
  • Enterprise, Mainstreet, Queen's Road at 52-Week Highs on News

Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, February 13, 2024

    Happy Belly, MDA, OverActive at 52-Week Highs on News Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 45 cents Tuesday. Happy Belly has signed a lead order for a non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debentures for total gross proceeds of $1,000,000 received from a strategic investment fund, Trio Capital Group Inc.
    MDA Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.23 Tuesday. MDA has received a $74-Million contract from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. to help deliver the fleet of MQ-9B SkyGuardian Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) recently ordered by the Canadian Armed Forces.
    OverActive Media Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Tuesday. OverActive has approved the transfer of a VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA Team Participation Agreement from Goatch Global, S.L. to a subsidiary of the Company. The transfer of the TPA is occurring in connection with the Company's previously announced acquisition of certain esports assets from KOI. This approval satisfies one of the key conditions to the closing of the Acquisition.
    Bird Construction Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.65 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
    Condor Energies Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.95 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
    Enterprise Group Inc. (T.E) hit a new 52-week high of 92 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.
    OneSoft Solutions Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 87 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.
    Rusoro Mining Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of one dollars Tuesday. No news stories available today.




