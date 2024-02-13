US Senate Passes A USD 95.3 Bln Bill In Foreign Aid

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- The US Senate passed a USD 95.3 billion foreign aid bill with assistance for Ukraine and "Israel" in a vote early Tuesday, setting up a showdown with the House as Speaker Mike Johnson has criticized the legislation.

The foreign aid package includes billions of dollars to support Ukraine and for security assistance for "Israel", as well as humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza, the West Bank and Ukraine, among other priorities.

It's unclear whether Johnson would hold a vote on it and many House Republicans are opposed to further aid to Ukraine.

The bill passed the Senate despite Johnson's criticism of the legislation and former President Donald Trump signaling opposition to the bill by arguing the US should stop providing foreign aid unless it is in the form of a loan.

The Senate vote was 70 to 29 with 22 Republicans voting in favor, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

"History settles every account," McConnell said in a statement following the vote. "And today, on the value of American leadership and strength, history will record that the Senate did not blink."

The bill includes USD 60 billion to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia, USD 14.1 billion in security assistance for Israel, USD 9.2 billion in humanitarian assistance and USD 4.8 billion to support regional partners in the Indo-Pacific region in addition to other policy provisions, according to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer celebrated passage of the legislation, saying in remarks on the floor, "It's been years, perhaps decades, since the Senate passed a bill that so greatly impacts not just our national security, not just the security of our allies, but the security of western democracy."

The Senate passed the legislation after Republicans blocked a broader bill last week that would have combined foreign aid with a bipartisan border deal.

Republicans had initially demanded that border security be part of the bill, but went on to reject the bipartisan border deal amid forceful attacks on the measure by Trump and top House Republicans.

Last night, Johnson criticized the foreign aid bill over its lack of border provisions, saying, the Senate "should have gone back to the drawing board to amend the current bill to include real border security provisions that would actually help end the ongoing catastrophe." Johnson had previously opposed the broader bill that did include border provisions.

The speaker has characterized those provisions as insufficient, despite the fact that they were the product of bipartisan negotiations and included restrictive border measures.

A Statement from President Joe Biden on Senate Passage of the National Security Supplemental.

This bipartisan supplemental agreement is critical to advancing America's national security interests.

It will allow the United States to continue our vital work, together with our allies and partners all around the world, to stand up for Ukraine's freedom and support its ability to defend itself against Russia's aggression.

It will provide Israel with what it needs to protect its people against Hamas terrorists.

Significantly, this agreement will provide life-saving humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people, the vast majority of whom have nothing to do with Hamas.

"I applaud the bipartisan coalition of Senators who came together to advance this agreement, and I urge the House to move on this with urgency. We cannot afford to wait any longer.

The costs of inaction are rising every day, especially in Ukraine. Already, we are seeing reports of Ukrainian troops running out of ammunition on the front lines as Russian forces continue to attack and Putin continues to dream of subjugating the Ukrainian people.

There are those who say American leadership and our alliances and partnerships with countries around the world do not matter.

They do. If we do not stand against tyrants who seek to conquer or carve up their neighbors' territory, the consequences for America's national security will be significant. Our allies and adversaries alike will take note.

It is time for the House to take action and send this bipartisan legislation to my desk immediately so that I can sign it into law. (end)

rsr







MENAFN13022024000071011013ID1107848268