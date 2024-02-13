Facial Surgeon Dr. Artur Diaz Carandell To Speak At AMWC Americas 2024 In Miami Beach

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2024) - The Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) has confirmed the presence of Dr. Artur Diaz Carandell at the Miami Beach Convention Center from February 22-24.







Dr. Artur Diaz Carandell



AMWC Americas acts as an online forum for exchanging ideas as well as showing innovative items associated with clinical appearances. As an expert known for his skills in cranio-maxillo-facial surgery, Dr. Diaz Carandell's presentation is highly anticipated. He is expected to provide a unique perspective on minimally invasive advances in plastic surgery.

Sharing about the event, Dr. Diaz Carandell says,“I'm thrilled to announce we'll be speaking at AMWC Americas 2024-the most anticipated event in medical aesthetics, happening in Miami Beach this February. Join me as I share cutting-edge advancements shaping the future of aesthetics.”

Dr. Diaz Carandell is celebrated for his surgical expertise and commitment to global medical initiatives, supporting Medicine Sans Frontiers and contributing to MIT in Boston. His participation in AMWC Americas 2024 aligns with his vision for continual innovation and education in facial surgery.

About Artur Diaz Carandell MD:

Artur Diaz Carandell, MD, a seasoned Facial Plastic Surgeon with a wealth of experience spanning 15 years in cranio-maxillo-facial surgery. Renowned for his specialized skills in head and neck reconstruction and facial palsy reanimation surgery, Dr. Diaz Carandell stands out as a dedicated professional making substantial contributions to the field.

Contact Information:

Artur Diaz Carandell

Phone: +34 932 50 46 40

Address: Carrer de la Riera de Sant Miquel, 40, 08006 Barcelona, Spain

Website:

LinkedIn:

Instagram:

