Intriguing Labs, Global Cannabis Innovation Company, Announces Strategic Partnership With Jenny's, Female-Owned, NY-Licensed Cannabis Processor

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / INTRIGUING Labs, an innovation company developing proprietary cannabis-derived formulations, and Jenny's Baked at Home Company, LLC ("Jenny's"), a licensed New York cannabis processor and marketer of leading consumer brands, today announced a strategic partnership to support development and commercialization of adult-use and medicinal cannabis products.

The collaboration will be centered at JennyHub, a new facility to be co-located at the Jenny's Hudson Valley NY processing center. The goals of the strategic partnership will be to augment current testing practices, jointly advance cannabinoid-derived formulations and identify products with the greatest potential to enhance human well-being and quality of life in women's health, sleep, pain mitigation, and other areas.

Intriguing Labs and Jenny's will collaborate with local companies, universities, hospitals, and local and state offices. As the focus on assuring quality and predictability in the New York cannabis market continues to grow, JennyHub will become a trusted, independent operation where cannabis products will be rigorously assessed for efficacy, safety, bioavailability, and sophisticated formulations that contribute to better taste & consistency. Innovation and quality - historic hallmarks of New York industry, will be celebrated and marketed with a stamp of approval.

"We are very excited to partner with Jenny Argie, founder and CEO of Jenny's" said Golan Vaknin, CEO of Intriguing Labs. "She is a pioneer and respected leader in New York State, and in fact the entire industry. Partnering with Jenny's is an enormous validation of our underlying technology platform. Our collaboration at JennyHub will give us the opportunity to set the industry standard for identifying the highest-quality adult-use and medical marijuana products. Consumers of all kinds are expecting products they can trust and we have a shared mission to deliver on that."

"We look forward to continuing our cannabis product development and commercialization journey with INTRIGUING LABS," commented Jenny. "They are precisely the kind of science-based, research-led company with specific international experience in cannabinoid efficacy that we have been looking for. Working together, we can leverage our capabilities and maximize innovation and trust in New York's cannabis products."

About JENNY'S:

Jenny's Baked at Home Company ("Jenny's") is one of the first companies to have been awarded a NY Adult Use Cannabis Processor license, and one of the most recognizable cannabis companies in New York.

About INTRIGUING LABS:

INTRIGUING LABS is dedicated to the accelerating research, development, and commercialization of innovative life sciences solutions including cannabinoids. The company and its leadership have been at the forefront of cannabis innovation, conducting clinical trials, and running sophisticated product development for the last 10 years.

