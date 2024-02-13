Candy Valentino Signs Exclusive Deal With Premiere Speakers Bureau To Elevate Speaking Engagements Worldwide

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Premiere Speakers Bureau (PSB) is thrilled to announce an exclusive partnership with Candy Valentino.

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Premiere Speakers Bureau (PSB) , a leader in connecting the world's top speakers with tier-one event opportunities, is thrilled to announce an exclusive partnership with Candy Valentino , a highly sought-after expert in business leadership, finance and investing. This partnership aims to bring Candy Valentino's 26 years of real-world experience in business development, wealth creation, and real estate investing to a wider audience, facilitating transformative experiences at events across the United States and around the globe.

Her collaboration with Premiere Speakers Bureau underscores a shared commitment to inspiring change and fostering leadership across various audiences and industries.

Shawn Hanks, CEO of Premiere Speakers Bureau, on Welcoming Candy Valentino:

Shawn Hanks, CEO of Premiere Speakers Bureau, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Candy Valentino to our esteemed roster of speakers. Candy doesn't 'just talk the talk'; she has lived it. With 26 years of firsthand experience in business and real estate investing, Candy possesses a remarkable gift for distilling her wealth of knowledge into actionable insights. Candy shares Premiere's core values of integrity and excellence, embodying these principles in every aspect of her work. Her dedication to these values aligns perfectly with our ethos, further enriching our mission to connect remarkable speakers with extraordinary organizations."

Candy Valentino shared her thoughts on the partnership: "My goal is to share lessons and strategies from decades of business and finance experience, invoke courage and confidence in entrepreneurs and industry leaders, and leverage my background of overcoming adversity to inspire and impact others to take action on realizing their highest potential and achieving their boldest dreams. Joining forces with Premiere, an experienced leader in the industry known for its integrity and excellence, is a sincere privilege. It's an honor to partner with them and align our shared missions of inspiring and empowering audiences far and wide.

About Candy Valentino

Candy Valentino is an acclaimed entrepreneur, author, and philanthropist whose insights into business growth, wealth accumulation, and social impact have positioned her as a leading voice in personal and professional development. With a career spanning over two decades, Valentino has founded successful businesses, authored best-selling books, and launched initiatives that contribute to societal well-being. Her dynamic approach to speaking engagements makes her one of the most sought-after voices on global stages today.

About Premiere Speakers Bureau

Premiere Speakers Bureau stands at the forefront of the speaking industry, offering unparalleled service and access to the world's most influential voices. With over 30 years of experience and a commitment to excellence, Premiere Speakers Bureau orchestrates events that drive change, foster integrity, and inspire audiences around the globe.

