Product Security Hub Unveils New Software Bill Of Materials (SBOM), Vulnerability Management And Patch Tracking Features In Prodsecdesigner

HADDONFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Product Security Hub, LLC, a medical device cybersecurity workplace for medical device manufacturers, is thrilled to announce significant updates to its flagship tool, ProdSecDesigner. ProdSecDesigner is a comprehensive tool designed to assist manufacturers in inventorying products, documenting components, analyzing threats, building security requirements, and reviewing residual risks. The latest enhancements to ProdSecDesigner provide new capabilities in SBOM management, vulnerability management and patch tracking, further enabling medical device manufacturers to enhance the security posture of their medical devices.

As the healthcare industry continues to embrace software-driven medical devices, cybersecurity has emerged as a paramount concern. Product Security Hub's latest enhancements enable manufacturers to proactively address these challenges and manage pre and post market cybersecurity activities.

SBOM Management : ProdSecDesigner now enables users to effortlessly create and manage SBOMs, helping meet both US FDA and the US National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NITA) minimum requirements ( ). SBOMs serve as a crucial component for understanding and mitigating security risks in software supply chains. Whether manually adding software components or importing from CycloneDX JSON files, users can seamlessly generate SBOMs, edit and export them to machine-readable CycloneDX JSON or human-readable Microsoft Excel formats.

Vulnerability Management: The Vulnerability Management feature enables users to triage potential vulnerabilities, determine impact, and align them to threats, residual risks, and patches. This innovative capability streamlines the vulnerability assessment process, enabling manufacturers to quickly review, evaluate, and document new vulnerabilities potentially impacting a product. By facilitating timely updates to threat models and residual risk assessments post-market, ProdSecDesigner aligns with FDA expectations and enables proactive management of emerging cybersecurity threats.

Patch Tracking : The patch tracking feature allows manufacturers to document cybersecurity patches and establish traceability to known residual risks in their products. This capability streamlines the patch management process and provides concrete evidence of post-market cybersecurity management activities. By seamlessly aligning cybersecurity patches with residual risks, manufacturers can demonstrate proactive efforts to mitigate vulnerabilities in their medical devices.

Colin Morgan, Founder and CEO of Product Security Hub, LLC, emphasized the significance of these updates, "In today's complex healthcare landscape, securing medical devices is paramount. Our enhancements to ProdSecDesigner equip manufacturers with additional tools to proactively address cybersecurity challenges, from managing SBOMs and potential vulnerabilities to efficient patch tracking. We remain committed to enabling organizations to safeguard patient safety and data integrity."

These advancements underscore Product Security Hub's ongoing dedication to innovation and excellence in medical device cybersecurity. With ProdSecDesigner's enhanced features, medical device manufacturers can navigate evolving regulatory requirements with confidence.

