Couples Therapy With David Han, LMHC At Kaizen Counseling In Bellevue, WA

Kaizen Counseling in Bellevue, WA welcomes David Han, MS, LMHC! David offers (individual) therapy to adults as well as Couples Counseling in-person at our Bellevue office and via Telehealth to all of Washington State.

David's Couples Therapy adopts a holistic approach, focusing on fostering communication, building trust, and developing emotional intelligence within the relationship. Through a combination of individual and joint sessions, David tailors his approach to meet the unique needs of each couple.

David is skilled working with Neurodivergent Individuals and has a background in Education.

Key Features of David Han's Couples Therapy:

Innovative Techniques: David incorporates innovative therapeutic techniques, staying up to date on the latest research and methodologies in the field. This ensures that his clients receive the most effective and up-to-date support.

Customized Treatment Plans: Recognizing that no two relationships are the same, David develops customized treatment plans for each couple. This tailored approach addresses the specific challenges and dynamics unique to their relationship.

Emphasis on Communication: One of David's core principles is the belief that open and honest communication is the cornerstone of a healthy relationship. His therapy sessions provide a safe space for couples to express themselves and understand each other better.

Skill-Building: In addition to addressing immediate concerns, David focuses on equipping couples with the skills needed to navigate future challenges independently. This empowers them to foster a resilient and enduring bond.

Flexible Sessions: Understanding the demands of modern life, David offers flexible scheduling options, including in-person and virtual sessions. This ensures that couples can access the support they need, regardless of their location or busy schedules.

At Kaizen Counseling , we are proud to support children , teens , adults and couples in Bellevue, Washington, and its nearby regions (Kirkland, Redmond, Mercer Island, Sammamish, Issaquah, Bothell, and Woodinville) as well as provide Telehealth across Washington State.

Our Therapists combine different modalities such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) , Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) , Internal Family Systems (IFS) , Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing(EMDR) and Acceptance & Commitment Therapy (ACT) to create a unique experience that caters towards your needs.

Our Therapists specialties include anxiet , depression , self-esteem , ADHD , trauma , sustainable technology use, media, gaming and porn overuse and more. We aim to offer a personalized experience that works for you.

We welcome all races, cultures, gender identities, and sexual orientations.

Whatever brings you in, we look forward to being a part of your journey and helping you move towards positive change.

Contact David Han, LMHC - Individual & Couples Therapist at Kaizen Counseling in Bellevue, WA

[email protected]

425-539-0808



