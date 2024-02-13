UFOFLEET Tapped By Merchants Fleet As A Preferred Digital Mobility Solution

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Merchants Fleet will leverage UFOFLEET to enhance the mobility experience for clients

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / UFOFLEET , a cutting-edge digital mobility solution from UFODRIVE, has been tapped by Merchants Fleet , North America's fastest-growing fleet management company, to enhance Merchants' FleetShare mobility service.



After a successful 12-month pilot, the UFOFLEET platform has been implemented across 72 of Merchants' FleetShare locations throughout North America, providing fleets with fast, self-service reservations and access to an on-demand pool of vehicles, including EVs. Merchants plans to extend the UFOFLEET solution to an additional 13 FleetShare locations by the end of Q1.

"Merchants Fleet has been at the cutting edge of fleet innovation for the past 62 years," said Aidan McClean, CEO of UFODRIVE. "We are very much aligned in our shared mission of delivering highly customized fleet services for businesses of all types, as we continue to lead the industry with new solutions designed to power the future of fleet."

UFOFLEET's technology will also enable Merchants Fleet to minimize overhead costs and improve the client experience through digital self-service rentals, keyless entry, and app-based contracts.

"We are thrilled to partner with UFOFLEET to enhance the mobility experience for our clients," said Gary Juffre, Director of Mobility Solutions at Merchants Fleet. "This partnership underscores our unwavering commitment to providing best-in-class solutions that continue to drive success for our clients."

About UFOFLEET

UFOFLEET is a modern, integrated fleet enablement platform that makes electric easy. The SaaS platform now powers some of the world's biggest rental, rideshare, lease, and last mile fleets in Europe, North America and Asia - enabling partners to manage drivers, vehicles, energy, and operations in one easy-to-use, customer-centric platform. UFOFLEET's technology has been proven with over 50 million miles driven and over 10,000 data points collected per vehicle - and counting. UFOFLEET is built by UFODRIVE, the first 100% digital EV rental company with the highest customer ratings on Google. Learn more at & .

About Merchants Fleet

Merchants Fleet is North America's fastest-growing fleet management company, enabling the movement of people, goods and services freely and responsibly. From flexible funding, fleet acquisition and fleet management to vehicle remarketing, fleet consulting, fleet electrification, and the power of cloud-based fleet management platform TotalView®, Merchants serves as a single source for all fleet and mobility needs across more than 20 unique industries. Merchants is headquartered in New England, has its Innovation Center in the Chicago area, and serves fleet clients of all sizes throughout North America. Learn more at

