Evolve Bank & Trust Appoints Peter Moenickheim As Chief Risk Officer

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Evolve Bank & Trust ("Evolve"), a global leader in the payments and Banking-as-a-Service ("BaaS") industry, announced today it has appointed Peter Moenickheim as Chief Risk Officer. Peter brings with him more than 20 years of experience assessing and managing risk for the banking, consumer finance, and payments industry.



Peter Moenickheim



Expanding the risk and compliance team at Evolve fortifies a commitment to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and risk mitigation, safeguarding trust with regulators and customers.

"Peter is a seasoned professional with a proven track record in risk management within the dynamic landscape of banking," said Scott Stafford, President and CEO of Evolve. "We believe that he will play a pivotal role in fortifying our risk management framework, ensuring the highest standards of compliance, and navigating the evolving complexities of the financial sector."

Most recently, Moenickheim served as CRO for Gateway First Bank. He has held similar positions with Ocwen Financial, Santander Consumer, and JPMorgan Chase. At Evolve, Moenickheim will be leading risk management initiatives.

"Joining Evolve represents a significant opportunity to contribute to the bank's legacy of prudent risk management and financial stability. I am committed to fostering a culture of robust risk assessment, strategic foresight, and regulatory compliance," said Moenickheim.

Moenickheim has a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Princeton University. He's also an ABA Certified Enterprise Risk Professional (CERP) and a graduate of the ABA Compliance School.

About Evolve Bank & Trust:

Evolve Bank & Trust, a technology-focused financial services organization and Banking-as-a-Service ("BaaS") provider, is a best-in-class financial institution offering specialized services in Open Banking, Personal and Business Banking, Mortgage, SBA Lending, Physicians Capital, and Trust. Evolve is recognized as a global leader in the payments industry delivering ACH, Debit/Credit Sponsorship, Card Issuance, and unique technology strategies to clients around the world. Evolve has been voted to a Top Workplace USA and has been named in Inc. Magazine's 5000 List of the fastest growing private companies.

Contact Information

Thomas Holmes Jr.

SVP, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

[email protected]

866.367.2611

SOURCE: Evolve Bank & Trust

View the original press release on newswire.