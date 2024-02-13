Cognitus Receives SAP(R) North America Partner Excellence Award 2024 For Highest Cloud Revenue And Net New Names

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Award Presented at Customer Success Kick-Off 2024

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Cognitus today announced it is the recipient of an SAP® North America Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Highest Cloud Revenue and Net New Names. Awards were presented by SAP to the top-performing SAP partners in the North America region that have made outstanding contributions to driving digital transformation for businesses that use SAP solutions. Recipients of this year's awards have been - in partnership with SAP - helping customers adopt innovation easily, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably and run more simply with SAP solutions.

Cognitus Wins SAP NA Partner Excellence Award

"Working closely with SAP has allowed us to deliver unparalleled benefits with the robust capabilities of cloud ERP to our customers. As an SAP Build, Sell, Run, and Service Partner, Cognitus drives rapid growth, efficiency, and end-to-end compliance across industries like Aerospace, Manufacturing, Professional Services, and CPG. This award reflects our collaborative efforts, fueling digital transformation and enabling clients to innovate, achieve rapid results, and thrive sustainably," says Pat Sathi, CEO of Cognitus.

Selected from SAP's wide-ranging partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards were based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determined winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards were presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services, and solution-specific areas.

"Every year we proudly recognize our top partners with our SAP Partner Excellence Awards," said Nanette Lazina, Chief Partner Officer, SAP America, Inc. "These partners have demonstrated the cloud mindset, innovation, and commitment needed to deliver the highest level of value to our joint customers. I applaud Cognitus as the recipient of the SAP North America Partner Excellence Award for Highest Cloud Revenue and Net New Names. Our partners are integral to our customers' success, and I can't wait to see what we'll accomplish together in 2024 and beyond."

Cognitus' longstanding relationship with SAP has been marked by a history of innovation and successful collaborations. Over the years, Cognitus has diligently worked hand-in-hand with SAP, co-creating and implementing impactful solutions for customers across diverse industries such as Aerospace and Defense, Manufacturing, and Professional Services among others. Rapid cloud implementations for leading A&D customers with a go-live in a record-breaking 3 months, stand as a testament to the endless possibilities that the partnership between Cognitus and SAP can unlock for the ever-evolving business landscape.

Cognitus received its award during the Customer Success Kick-off 2024, a gathering of SAP executives, SAP field employees, and partners.

About Cognitus

Cognitus combines deep expertise with a passion for innovation to help businesses thrive in today's dynamic market. Our team of skilled consultants brings a wealth of experience across industries and functions, empowering our clients with tailored solutions that drive growth and maximize value. As an SAP Partner, we have access to the latest SAP technologies, tools, and resources, enabling us to deliver cutting-edge solutions that help our clients leverage the power of SAP to drive growth, innovation, and success.

