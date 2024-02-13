1 Amazon New Release In Parenting Is The Energy Boost You Need To Survive A February Slump

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) CASTLE ROCK, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / According to a study by Gallup , January and February tie for Americans' least favorite month, with March leading by only a percentage point. Even an epic Super Bowl performance by Usher can't quite pull people from the gloom. The new Amazon Bestseller, Real Vibes Only by Chelsea Husum , is an anecdote to the slump of winter.

Real Vibes Only: Unapologetic Confessions of a Hot Mess Mompreneur, reached #1 in Parenting and #2 in Women & Business upon release to Amazon on Monday, February 12th.

The new release is a jolt of energy and a boost to the senses, but more than a pick me up, Real Vibes Only is an honest story about parenting, running a business, and navigating the curveballs life throws your way. Author Chelsea Husum is a multi-passionate entrepreneur, founder of a Colorado-based construction company, author, speaker, busy mother of two young sons, and proud wife. Chelsea's mission is to dish out the real talk on life's speedbumps: from trauma to pain, she's been there, done that, and has proven triumphant. As a trailblazer in the male-dominated construction industry , Husum is a testament to the grit it requires to create and scale a successful start-up.

"...I was tired of the standard books just for moms or just for entrepreneurs. This book is a refreshing combination of the real day in the life of a female business owner and mom..." - 5 Star Amazon Review.

Through each chapter of the book, Husum proves that there is no mountain too tall to climb. Her personal and vulnerable stories show the beauty in embracing imperfections and adversity, and how it molds us into the leaders we hope to be.

"Nothing can truly break us," says Husum. "Even though it might feel like it in the moment. Real Vibes Only is about the journey of rising up and making it through another day. We can all use our strength and stories to go out and inspire others in the world."

With humor and wit, Husum bares it all, leaving you inspired and ready to face life head-on. From lessons on empathy, to reflections on postpartum sadness and depression, Real Vibes Only is an honest read on how to persevere through challenging times in life, motivate oneself through thick and thin, and find joy in the seemingly mundane. Real Vibes Only is Husum in her purest, most authentic form: a beacon of strength and a generator of laughter, reminding us all that we're capable of facing any storm that comes our way.

