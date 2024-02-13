Premistar Acquires Johansen & Anderson, Expanding HVAC Services Footprint In Joliet, IL

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Growing HVAC, plumbing and building automation platform expands mechanical service offerings and service density in Illinois.

DEERFIELD, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / PremiStar , a leader in commercial and industrial HVAC, plumbing, and building automation services has acquired Johansen & Anderson a full-service HVAC, refrigeration, and piping contractor in Joliet, IL. With this acquisition, PremiStar expands its service density and customer base throughout Will and Grundy counties, maintaining focus on meeting the needs of customers in the commercial, industrial, health care, education, retail, municipal, government, and senior living market segments.

Johansen & Anderson was founded in 1946 by Fred Johansen and Harold Anderson. In 2007, Johansen & Anderson was acquired by Rick Cronholm, who spent two decades with the company before assuming the role of President. "PremiStar's focus on service excellence, training and employee-centric management makes this a perfect cultural fit," says Cronholm. "As part of the PremiStar family of HVAC companies nationwide, we will be able to expand our depth of services, provide more career advancement opportunities for our teammates, and benefit from investment in new technologies that are reshaping our industry."

"PremiStar and Johansen & Anderson share similar origin stories. Both companies were founded by industry visionaries who put employees first," says Joe Kirmser, CEO of PremiStar. "Rick Cronholm has done an amazing job of keeping the company on the cutting edge of heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration technology, and we warmly welcome Rick and his entire team to PremiStar."

PremiStar, formerly Reedy Industries, operates a footprint of 46 commercial HVAC, building automation and plumbing branch locations across 13 states. PremiStar is transforming the industry by investing in leading regional owner-operators, extraordinary people, unique customer-centered solutions and the communities we serve. With nearly 2,000 employees, PremiStar helps critical facilities owners and managers in commercial, municipal, educational and industrial market segments achieve more cost-effective, more energy-efficient and healthier environments.

