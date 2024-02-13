Lake And Hospitable: Pioneering The Next Wave Of Short-Term Vacation Rentals

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Seamless Integration of Nature and Technology for Enhanced Vacation Experiences

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Lake Inc., a pioneer in the vacation rental industry, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Hospitable. This collaboration is set to redefine the short-term rental management sector, providing an unparalleled experience for property owners and vacationers.

Lake specializes in lakeside properties through its online platform, Lake. They partnered with Hospitable to streamline operations and automate rental management tasks. The collaboration offers a seamless and enjoyable experience for property owners.

This partnership represents a significant stride in the $80 billion vacation rental industry, with Lake poised to lead the way in the lakeside rental segment. Hospitable brings its experience building incredible products that gift short-term rental hosts their time back.

Unique Solutions for Lakeside Rentals



Personalized Experience: Tailoring vacation experiences to individual preferences.

Efficient Management: Utilizing Hospitable's AI for streamlined property management. Expansive Reach: Extending the visibility of lakeside properties to a wider audience.

With one click of a button, Lake customers can use Hospitable Connect to connect their Airbnb account and list their properties on Lake.

As Lake looks forward to creating experiences for vacationers, CEO David Ciccarelli says, "We're thrilled to introduce this feature, simplifying the listing process for our users, providing more flexibility and efficiency. Seamlessly importing listings from Airbnb empowers property owners to reach new heights in their rental business,"

"Collaborating with Hospitable will make memorable vacations more accessible and property management more efficient. We're excited to welcome new hosts to Lake and set them up for success with Hospitable's help."

Pierre-Camille Hamana, CEO and Founder at Hospitable, shared, "We are excited to partner with Lake in order to help lakeside vacation rental hosts manage their properties with ease and provide an outstanding experience for their guests."

Lake Inc.'s partnership with Hospitable sets a new standard for excellence in short-term rental management.

Property owners, known as hosts, can immediately list vacation rental properties starting today. For more information about Lake, visit

About Lake:

Lake Inc. offers a unique solution for property owners and vacationers seeking the serenity and beauty of lakefront destinations. Lake features vacation homes within a 15-minute distance of a lake. The platform provides a user-friendly interface for easy searching, booking, and reviewing properties, ensuring a seamless and secure vacation booking process. For more information, visit

About Hospitable

Hospitable, an Inc. 5000 company, gifts short-term rental hosts their valuable time back. Hosts use Hospitable to answer 90% of guest messages with AI-powered automated messaging, to automate their team notifications, and to avoid double bookings with a synchronized calendar across booking channels. Hospitable allows hosts to build their own direct booking website with guest vetting, $5M damage protection, and payment processing built-in. Hospitable also connects with popular third-party online travel agencies such as Airbnb, Vrbo, and Booking. For more information, visit

