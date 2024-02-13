British American Business Council Of New England Appoints Jerry Alderman As Chapter President

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / British American Business Council of New England (BABCNE), today announced Jerry Alderman as its 2024 chapter president. The appointment of Alderman marks the second time he will hold the office, though some 30 years have passed since his previous presidency.

Alderman is well suited to uphold BABCNE's mission to foster business relationships between the UK and New England and broaden exposure for transatlantic business opportunities. As CEO of New England and Northeast Region Marsh McLennan Agency , Alderman's deep connections in both New England and the UK will help broaden the membership.

Alderman said of the appointment, "As president, I plan to focus on three key areas. First, we need to engage the next generation of professionals conducting business across the pond. Without their involvement the chapter has no plan for continuity. Second, we need to further strengthen ties to BABC's New York chapter, as New York's business community is so explicitly tied to our own. Third, we need to hold meaningful events that home in on key markets such as finance, life sciences and healthcare. I'm excited for the opportunity to build a diversified member organization that produces relevant business relationships."

Darlene Hollywood , principal of Hollywood Agency and BABCNE's immediate past president said of the appointment, "While it's been a difficult few years for all likes of business associations, BABCNE has shown strong signs of revitalization. Under Jerry's leadership, the organization is poised for incredible growth. The board is looking forward to helping shape Jerry's vision for the future of its membership."

Alderman was born in Topsham, Exeter and educated at King's College Taunton and the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. He started his career as an underwriter with Lloyds of London. He began his American career in 1985 with Sedgwick James Insurance. Prior to joining Marsh McLennan Agency, Alderman owned The International Insurance Group, specializing in alternative risk financing and captives. Alderman has more than 35 years of experience in underwriting, global commercial insurance, and sales. He currently serves as a board member of the TargetCancer Foundation (TCF) and is on the executive committee for WGBH .

Launched in September 1986, by HRH King Charles 111, the British American Business Council of New England, Inc. (BABCNE) is the leading British transatlantic, non-profit, business association in New England. It is dedicated to helping its members build and expand business between New England and the United Kingdom. Its membership includes multi-national corporations, as well as middle market and smaller companies and business professionals from all industry sectors. For more information, visit .

