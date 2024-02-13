Lead & Win: Echelon Front And Team MACHINE Founder Nick Lavery Join Forces To Inspire Leadership And Resilience In First Responders

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Echelon Front, a premier leadership consulting firm founded by former U.S. Navy SEALs Jocko Willink and Leif Babin, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Nick Lavery, the esteemed founder of Team MACHINE.

Echelon Front Roll Call

First Responders learning leadership principles from Echelon Front at the Roll Call, a one-day in-person leadership training workshop.

Founder of Precision Components and leader of Team MACHINE, Lavery is an active-duty Green Beret within The United States Army Special Forces tasked with conducting critical missions, including direct action, counterinsurgency, foreign internal defense, special reconnaissance, and unconventional warfare. Lavery is considered the first Special Forces operator to return to combat as an above-the-knee amputee. He is also the best-selling author of Objective Secure - the battle-tested guide to goal achievement. This collaboration aims to bring their shared mission of instilling leadership and resilience principles to first responders through a series of impactful events, beginning Feb. 15, 2024, in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The partnership kicks off with a dynamic series of two events in two cities, featuring Echelon Front's renowned "Roll Call" program. "Roll Call" is a powerful one-day training initiative that draws upon the extensive leadership experiences of its founders, Willink and Babin. The course is geared towards ACTIVE DUTY First Responders (Law Enforcement, Fire Fighters, EMTs, Military, and Government Personnel), those who work in dynamic and dangerous environments. The one-day course will provide practical insights and strategies for effective leadership in challenging environments.

The connection between Echelon Front and Nick Lavery was solidified after his appearance on Willink's popular podcast "Jocko Podcast." As military veterans, both Lavery and Willink recognized the shared dedication to teaching the fundamental principles of leadership and resilience. The synergy between Echelon Front's expertise and Team MACHINE's unique approach promises to create a transformative experience for first responders across the country.

"We are honored to join forces with Nick Lavery and Team MACHINE to expand our mission of empowering leaders with the tools they need to succeed," said Jocko Willink, co-founder of Echelon Front. "Together, we aim to make a positive impact on the lives of first responders, helping them navigate challenges and lead with resilience."

Nick Lavery, founder of Team MACHINE, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Collaborating with Echelon Front is an incredible opportunity to amplify our efforts in cultivating strong, resilient leaders. By combining our strengths, we can reach even more individuals in the first responder community and provide them with the skills necessary for effective leadership."

The two events will take place in Worcester, Massachusetts , March 15, 2024, and Mahwah, New Jersey , April 26, 2024, offering first responders in these regions an unparalleled opportunity to engage with the expertise of Echelon Front and Team MACHINE. Echelon Front leadership events are directly applicable to anyone who needs to lead in dynamic situations.

About Echelon Front:

Echelon Front is a leadership consulting firm founded by decorated former U.S. Navy SEALs Jocko Willink and Leif Babin with a strategic mission to empower individuals and teams to lead and win. Echelon Front delivers unparalleled leadership training and development programs.

About Team MACHINE:

Team MACHINE, founded by Nick Lavery, is dedicated to equipping individuals with the tools and mindset needed for effective leadership. With a focus on resilience and adaptability, Team MACHINE's programs empower leaders in various fields.

