Elevate Outdoor Collective (EOC) Launches Collective Progress(TM) Initiative Across The Family Of Brands

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / As part of their comprehensive approach to sustainability, EOC's global portfolio of brands is working hand-in-hand to eliminate waste and maximize recyclability and reusability across all product offerings, production practices, processes and packaging. The efforts are part of the launch of the Collective ProgressTM initiative, a three-pillar approach to sustainability, focused on driving innovation, access and well-being. As a part of this mission, the Seattle-based house of brands has set ambitious carbon reduction goals of 50% carbon emission reductions by 2030, 80% by 2040, and a 100% reduction (full net-zero) by 2050.

The three core pillars of the Collective Progress initiative can be further defined as:



Collective Innovation means pushing the limits of product performance through research, development, and design to enable an amazing consumer experience while reducing the overall impact of the equipment we manufacture.

Collective Access means enabling access to outdoor experiences through community building and youth development with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Collective Well-being means believing that being outdoors is fundamental to our health and wellness, mindfulness and feeling inspired in our lives.

EOC believes that the outdoors makes life better for all. To preserve and protect these places for generations to come, it must be central to EOC's mission to drive sustainability and focus on the Collective Progress initiative. EOC believes sustainability unites their collective actions, amplifying and enabling innovation, access, and well-being in all they do. As such, EOC brands have been working together to streamline their processes to preserve the environs that drive their - and their consumers' - passions.

"Sustainability must be at the core of everything we do," said John Colonna, CEO, Elevate Outdoor Collective. "Through Collective Progress, we aim to preserve and improve the experience for generations to come and with it can unlock greater innovation across our brands, drive access to these sports, and foster well-being through our customers and employees."

To that end, EOC brands are tackling four areas to immediately reduce their climate impact across the portfolio: product, production, processes, and packaging.



Product: EOC brands are at the forefront of innovative technologies and materials, such as Bio-resin, Green Core, Pebax Rnew, WEND natural wax and FSC-certified wood cores for skis and snowboards.

Production : EOC factories are leveraging solar and wind power, recycled wood scraps, and reclaimed water to reduce emissions and waste across production.

Packaging : EOC brands are eliminating single-use plastics wherever possible and converting to FSC-certified, recycled-content, paper-based material. Their goal is to use 100% recyclable or bio-based packaging by 2025. Process : EOC brands are implementing and driving new processes, including material reductions, reduced airfreight, and enhanced digital capabilities.

These audacious steps put EOC firmly at the forefront of their industry for climate change action. To deepen that impact, EOC works with several third-party partners who regulate and facilitate best practices in the outdoor industry. These include the Higg Index , The Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), and Climate United which help EOC and other outdoor businesses objectively measure and report their progress.

As EOC works tirelessly towards their net-zero emissions goal, John Colonna notes, "We hope these audacious goals can be a driver for our industry. The passion and love that our teams have for the places we play is undeniable and we'll be bringing that energy to our collective mission. It is empowering to feel the excitement from our team as this platform brings together the things that we care about most."

About Elevate Outdoor Collective:

Elevate Outdoor Collective is an alliance of iconic outdoor and winter sports brands with a specialized focus on skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing. With each unique brand maintaining its own individual points of view and driving independent innovation, the Collective is fueled with the strength of world-class development facilities and engineers, global distribution channels and committed outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts and experts. For more, please visit: K2 Skis , K2 Snowboarding , Marker , Dalbello , Völkl , RIDE Snowboards , LINE Skis , Backcountry Access , Atlas Snow Shoe Co. , Tubbs Snowshoes , Madshus and K2 Skates .

