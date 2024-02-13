Türkiye's Current Account Deficit At $2.1B In December

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye posted a current account deficit of $2.09 billion in
December, the country's Central Bank revealed on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Anagolu Agency.
When excluding gold and energy, the balance was in a net surplus
of $4.16 billion, the bank added in a statement.
The goods deficit was at $4.58 billion, while services recorded
a net surplus of $2.57 billion. The travel item, under services,
recorded a net inflow of $1.7 billion.
Primary income recorded a net outflow of $233 million, whereas
secondary income indicated a net inflow of $154 million.
Direct investments saw a net inflow of $317 million in December,
the bank noted.
MENAFN13022024000195011045ID1107848205
