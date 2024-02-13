Russia Open To Cooperation With Foreign Partners In Medical Sphere

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia is always open to cooperation and implementation of joint
projects with foreign partners in the sphere of innovative medical
technologies, President Vladimir Putin said in the greetings to the
participants, organizers and guests of the 2nd Future Technologies
Forum posted on the Kremlin's website, Azernews reports.
"We are always open to cooperation and implementation of joint
projects with foreign partners," the head of state said.
The key priority of Russia in this sphere "is to build a system
of medical care devoted to the individual, to a specific patient,"
Putin noted. "This will lead to increasingly effective prevention,
diagnosis, and treatment of dangerous diseases, and thus improve
the quality and duration of people's lives," the Russian leader
added.
The 2nd Future Technologies Forum was opened on Tuesday in WTC
Moscow. The Roscongress Foundation acts as the Forum organizer.
TASS is the information partner of the Forum.
