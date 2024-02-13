Iran Buying About Three Million Tons Of Russian Grain Annually

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iran imports from 2.5 to 3 mln metric tons of grain from Russia
every year, head of the Grain Union of Iran Kaveh Zargaran said in
an interview with local media outlets, Azernews reports.
"From 2.5 to 3 mln metric tons of grain from Russia
traditionally enter the country via northern ports," Zargaran said.
Planting of many grain crops in Iran is not feasible due to the dry
climate and their imports are a preferable option, he noted.
Iran joined ranks of top five Russian grain importers, the
Russian Union of Grain Exporters said on February 1. Total Russian
grain exports stood at 38.5 mln metric tons from the start of the
current agricultural year on July 1, 2023 until late January, up
23% against the like period of the prior season.
