Georgian Economy Minister, UAE Officials Discuss Trade, Economic Ties

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili on
Tuesday met United Arab Emirates officials to discuss trade and
economic ties on the sidelines of the ongoing World Governments
Summit in Dubai, Azernews reports, Agenda.
The Economy Ministry said the meeting featured Suhail
Mohamed Al Mazrouei, the UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure,
and Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the country's Minister of State for
Foreign Trade.
Davitashvili noted Georgia's economic relations with
the UAE were“actively developing” and noted last year's data
showed the trade turnover between the two countries had increased
by 39 percent. He also said 18.9 percent more tourists from the
Emirates visited Georgia, with the number of passengers transported
by direct regular flights in 2023 showing a 23.1 percent increase
over the previous year.
The Ministry said the meeting with Al Zeyoudi
highlighted the comprehensive economic partnership agreement
between the two states, signed in October, with Georgia benefiting
from the free trade deal with the Emirates and access to an
additional market of 10 million consumers with“high purchasing
power”.
The body added the officials also discussed the next
stages of stimulating the agreement to bring the private sector
even closer and increase the volume of investments from the
Emirates to Georgia.
It also said relations and cooperation were“highly
appreciated” in a meeting with Al Mazrouei, with the Georgian
official noting development priorities and future plans of the
country's energy sector.
Davitashvili said the cooperation in the energy sector
with the UAE was“particularly interesting”, and noted the Georgian
Government was“ready to take active steps” to deepen the ties and
create additional investment opportunities.
The meeting emphasised the plans for the largest solar
power plant project in Georgia, implemented by the Emirati
state-owned renewable energy company Masdar in the Gardabani
Municipality of the southern Kvemo Kartli region.
The plant will reduce the country's dependence on
energy imports and diversify local sources of electricity supply,
as well as contribute to the achievement of renewable energy,
climate change goals and the fulfilment of obligations under the
Association Agreement, it added.
