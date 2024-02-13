Georgia's Black Sea City Of Batumi Fifth Among European Best Destinations' Places To Visit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) European Best Destinations, a travel platform
developed to promote culture and tourism in Europe, has named
Georgia's Black Sea city of Batumi fifth among its best places to
travel, the regional Adjara Tourism Department said on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The outlet listed 20 select locations in the list,
with Batumi mentioned alongside cities like Marbella, Riga, Monaco,
Malta, Geneva, London, Florence and Siena in the selection.
“Due to its all-year-round subtropical and mild
climate, Batumi is distinguished by its remarkably green natural
environment. Batumi has a 19th-century Botanical Garden rich in
rare species and the city is surrounded by three National Parks
recently recognized by UNESCO as World's Natural Heritage sites”,
the article said.
The Department said more than a million travellers
worldwide had participated in the survey for selecting trending
destinations, and noted the article focused on Batumi as the winner
of many awards and an“outstanding safe tourist destination” in
Europe.
