Uzbekistan Permits Women To Drive Large-Capacity Buses

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The regulation that prohibited women from driving cargo vehicles over 2.5 tons or buses that can carry more than 14 passengers has been annulled, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.

Thus, a legal basis has been created for women to partake in labor activities in the following areas:

- Driving cargo vehicles with a carrying capacity of over 2.5 tons;

- Driving buses with a carrying capacity of more than 14 passengers.

The department also noted that the new measure will ensure gender equality in the transportation sector and attract women to operate large-capacity buses, including electric buses.

It is pointed out that the technical specifications of modern vehicles allow women to engage in comfortable and health-safe labor activities.