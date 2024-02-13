Uzbekistan Permits Women To Drive Large-Capacity Buses

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The regulation that prohibited women from driving cargo vehicles
over 2.5 tons or buses that can carry more than 14 passengers has
been annulled, Azernews reports, citing Kun
news agency.
Thus, a legal basis has been created for women to partake in
labor activities in the following areas:
- Driving cargo vehicles with a carrying capacity of over 2.5
tons;
- Driving buses with a carrying capacity of more than 14
passengers.
The department also noted that the new measure will ensure
gender equality in the transportation sector and attract women to
operate large-capacity buses, including electric buses.
It is pointed out that the technical specifications of modern
vehicles allow women to engage in comfortable and health-safe labor
activities.
