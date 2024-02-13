(MENAFN- AzerNews) Citizens of Uzbekistan can now stay in Azerbaijan for 15 days without registration, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.

Similar rule applies to citizens of Azerbaijan planning to travel to Uzbekistan.

The protocol amending the agreement between the governments of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan on visa-free travel for citizens has come into force, the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed.

The document establishes a new regime for entry, exit, transit, and stay on the territories of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan for a period of 15 days without the need for permit issuance and temporary registration.

This protocol was signed on August 22, 2023, in Baku and came into effect on January 15, 2024.