(MENAFN- AzerNews) Citizens of Uzbekistan can now stay in Azerbaijan for 15 days
without registration, Azernews reports, citing
Kun news agency.
Similar rule applies to citizens of Azerbaijan planning to
travel to Uzbekistan.
The protocol amending the agreement between the governments of
Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan on visa-free travel for citizens has come
into force, the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed.
The document establishes a new regime for entry, exit, transit,
and stay on the territories of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan for a
period of 15 days without the need for permit issuance and
temporary registration.
This protocol was signed on August 22, 2023, in Baku and came
into effect on January 15, 2024.
