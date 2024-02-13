President Of Socialist Republic Of Vietnam Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Vo Van Thuong, has sent a congratulatory letter to the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his landslide victory in the snap presidential election, Azernews reports.

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President,

Allow me, on behalf of the state and people of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and personally, to extend my sincere congratulations on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Vietnam closely observes and rejoices in the achievements of the Azerbaijani people under your leadership in the construction and development of the country.

I am fully convinced that the traditional friendship, equal and mutually beneficial cooperation between Vietnam and Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen and develop, meeting the aspirations and interests of both peoples.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to wish you, Mr. President, robust health, happiness, and many victories in your esteemed position.

Sincerely,

Vo Van Thuong

President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam