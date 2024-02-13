President Of Socialist Republic Of Vietnam Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Vo Van
Thuong, has sent a congratulatory letter to the Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his landslide victory in
the snap presidential election, Azernews reports.
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of Republic of
Azerbaijan
Mr. President,
Allow me, on behalf of the state and people of the Socialist
Republic of Vietnam, and personally, to extend my sincere
congratulations on your re-election as the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
Vietnam closely observes and rejoices in the achievements of the
Azerbaijani people under your leadership in the construction and
development of the country.
I am fully convinced that the traditional friendship, equal and
mutually beneficial cooperation between Vietnam and Azerbaijan will
continue to strengthen and develop, meeting the aspirations and
interests of both peoples.
Taking this opportunity, I would like to wish you, Mr.
President, robust health, happiness, and many victories in your
esteemed position.
Sincerely,
Vo Van Thuong
President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam
MENAFN13022024000195011045ID1107848197
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.