Occupiers From Drone Shelled Yard In Village In Kherson Region, Resulting Two People Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian military, using a drone, shelled the yard of a residential building in the village of Havrylivka in Kherson region, resulting in injuries to a 71-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man.

As reported by Ukrinform, this information was provided by the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA) .

"The Russian army struck a residential building in Havrylivka with a drone ," the statement said.

According to the report, the occupiers dropped an explosive device from a drone onto the yard of the house. As a result, two people were injured. A 71-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man suffered shrapnel wounds and blast injuries. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

Russian military shell, woman injured

In related news, Russian forces fired 215 shells at Kherson region in one day, resulting in two injuries.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops shelled residential neighborhoods in Kherson , injuring a 60-year-old local resident. At around 12:50, Russian forces shelled healthcare facilities and a bus stop in Kherson. The shelling caused damage to a trolleybus in Kherson.

In Kherson region, an 83-year-old resident of the village of Lvove died overnight as a result of Russian shelling.