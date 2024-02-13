In Ukraine, There Are 2,500 Safety Classes Operating, According To SES

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine, there are 2,500 "safety classes" where children are taught the basics of civil defense, according to the State Emergency Service (SES).

In a comment to Ukrinform, Alexander Chekrygin, the Director of the Department of Prevention of Emergencies at the State Emergency Service (SES), shared this information.

"The Safety Classes" is a project that gained momentum over the past year. Currently, around 2,500 such classes are operational throughout Ukraine. In addition, we have 15 mobile safety classes: 10 based on the SES and 5 based on the National Police," he said.

Chekrygin mentioned that the SES plans to continue developing "safety classes," where experts will teach school-age children about civil defense, including rules of road safety, providing first aid, and handling explosive items. He also noted that, based on these safety classes, the SES plans to develop a "rescuers' movement" in Ukraine.

As reported, the Ministry of Education and Science has approved recommendations for the creation of "safety classes" in educational institutions.