White House: Biden Urges House Of Representatives To Pass Ukraine Aid Bill

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The White House administration has welcomed the U.S. Senate's decision to pass a $95 billion bipartisan aid bill, which includes assistance for Ukraine, Israel and other countries, and called on the House of Representatives not to waste time, as the costs of inaction are rising every day.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said this at a briefing in Washington on Tuesday, February 13, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We applaud the bipartisan coalition of senators who came together to pass the supplemental agreement this morning, which protects America's national security interests. This bill will enable the Ukrainian people to defend themselves against Russia's ongoing brutal and unprovoked attacks," she said.

She also added that the bill "will provide Israel with what it needs to protect its people against Hamas terrorists." In addition, the initiative will deliver lifesaving humanitarian assistance for vulnerable people around the world, including civilian Palestinians suffering in Gaza who have nothing to do with Hamas.

In this regard, Jean-Pierre noted that U.S. President Joe Biden urges the House of Representatives to send this legislation to his desk immediately so that he can sign it into law.

"The costs of inaction are rising every day. America's leadership matters and the world is watching what the House Republicans do," she said.

The Senate in its final vote on Tuesday supported the $95 billion foreign aid bill, which includes $60 billion in assistance for Ukraine.