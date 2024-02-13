Two Wounded As Russians Shell Kherson Region's Mykhailivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has shelled the village of Mykhailivka in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, wounding two people.

The region's military administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The village of Mykhailivka came under enemy fire. Two people who were in the yard at the time of the shelling were injured. They were taken to the hospital with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds," the report said.

According to the report, a 52-year-old woman is in a moderate condition. A 48-year-old man was seriously injured.

Illustration photo

