Enemy Shells Village In Zaporizhzhia Region, Killing Elderly Man

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have shelled the village of Mala Tokmachka in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, killing an elderly man.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"This afternoon, the Russian military struck Mala Tokmachka, Polohy district. The enemy attack claimed the life of a 66-year-old local resident. Several private houses were damaged," he wrote.

Two wounded as Russians shell Kherson region's Mykhailivka

On February 12, the enemy launched 127 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region. A resident of Huliaipole and a law enforcement officer who helped people in a front-line community were injured.