Ukraine's Army Chief: Enemy Advancing Along Almost Entire Front Line

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces have moved from offensive to defensive operations at the front.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said this in an interview with the German TV channel ZDF , Ukrinform reports.

"At this time, the situation can be assessed as difficult. The enemy is now advancing along almost the entire front line, and we have moved from offensive operations to conducting a defensive operation. The objective of our defense operation is to exhaust the enemy's forces, inflict maximum losses on him, using our fortifications, our advantages in terms of technology, in terms of using unmanned aircraft, means of electronic warfare, and maintaining prepared defense lines," Syrskyi said.

On February 8, 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Photo: A screenshot from the video