Azerbaijani Ombudsperson On Armenia's Next Armed Provocations


2/13/2024 3:10:12 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Armenia, which has committed mine terror against Azerbaijan, still does not give up its insidious policy, the commentary of Azerbaijani Ombudsperson says, Trend reports.

"On February 12, Armenian armed forces once again committed a military provocation by firing at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the area of Kokhanebi settlement of Tovuz district, as well as at the position of the Border Troops of the State Border Service (SBS) in the territory of Kollugishlag village of Zangilan district, as a result of which a serviceman of the SBS was wounded. The leadership of Armenia should refuse such provocative actions, which increase tension in the region at a time when new opportunities for the peace process are emerging, and take real steps towards the establishment of peace. I believe that international organizations, for the sake of establishing sustainable peace in the region, should not ignore the war crimes committed by Armenia and should call on it to stop armed provocations that endanger peace negotiations, life and health of servicemen," the commentary reads.

