Azerbaijani Ombudsperson On Armenia's Next Armed Provocations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Armenia, which
has committed mine terror against Azerbaijan, still does not give
up its insidious policy, the commentary of Azerbaijani Ombudsperson
says, Trend reports.
"On February 12, Armenian armed forces once again committed a
military provocation by firing at the positions of the Azerbaijani
army in the area of Kokhanebi settlement of Tovuz district, as well
as at the position of the Border Troops of the State Border Service
(SBS) in the territory of Kollugishlag village of Zangilan
district, as a result of which a serviceman of the SBS was wounded.
The leadership of Armenia should refuse such provocative actions,
which increase tension in the region at a time when new
opportunities for the peace process are emerging, and take real
steps towards the establishment of peace. I believe that
international organizations, for the sake of establishing
sustainable peace in the region, should not ignore the war crimes
committed by Armenia and should call on it to stop armed
provocations that endanger peace negotiations, life and health of
servicemen," the commentary reads.
