Azerbaijani Ministry Of Defense Organizes Training Camps With Personnel Of Military Traffic Police (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. According to the
training plan for 2024, the training-methodical sessions were held
with a group of military traffic police personnel at the Training
and Educational Center of the Azerbaijan Army, Trend reports.
First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani
people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their
lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with
observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic
of Azerbaijan was performed.
At the sessions, employees of the military automobile inspection
of the military police unit and the Main State Traffic Police
Department of the Main Police Department of Baku city held
enlightenment talks with drivers of military units and relevant
persons on compliance with traffic rules, requirements of orders on
ensuring road traffic safety, as well as checking the technical
condition of vehicles of garrison's military units, their intended
use, availability and proper preparation of road documentation.
Requirements and instructions of the Defense Ministry's
leadership were delivered to servicemen, and recommendations were
given on the proper and high-quality organization of the military
service.
The event also included an exchange of views on the organization of
joint activities with relevant government agencies.
