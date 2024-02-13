Kazakh President Tokayev Arrives In Qatar

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Kazakh President
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived on a state visit to the State of
Qatar, Trend reports.
At Doha's Hamad International Airport, the President of
Kazakhstan was greeted by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad
Al Thani. A guard of honor was lined up at the airplane ramp.
After the ceremony, the heads of state briefly exchanged views
in the hall of honor at the airport.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold talks with the Emir of Qatar
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed
bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.
Several bilateral documents are planned to be signed as a result
of the talks.
The President will also take part in the Kazakh-Qatari
investment roundtable and hold meetings with Qatari business
leaders.
