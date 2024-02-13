UAE President Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. President of the
United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a
congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his confident victory in
the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.
"Your Excellency,
I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations and best
wishes to Your Excellency on your victory in the presidential
election of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
I wish you robust health and happiness, and extend my best
wishes for progress and prosperity to the government and people of
the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan", the letter says.
