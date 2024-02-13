UAE President Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency on your victory in the presidential election of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I wish you robust health and happiness, and extend my best wishes for progress and prosperity to the government and people of the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan", the letter says.