Vice President Of UAE Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Vice President
of the United Arab Emirates, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of
Presidential Court Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a
congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his confident victory in the
extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN13022024000187011040ID1107848176
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.