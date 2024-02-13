               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
UAE PM Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev


2/13/2024 3:10:06 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Emir of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.

"Esteemed Mr. President.

I offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on your resounding victory in the early presidential election, and wish you continued success in your high state responsibilities.

Your Excellency, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the friendly government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan - the progress and prosperity", the letter says.

