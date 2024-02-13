UAE PM Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Vice President,
Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Emir of Dubai Sheikh
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has sent a congratulatory letter to
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the
occasion of his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential
election, Trend reports.
"Esteemed Mr. President.
I offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on your
resounding victory in the early presidential election, and wish you
continued success in your high state responsibilities.
Your Excellency, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the
friendly government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan - the
progress and prosperity", the letter says.
