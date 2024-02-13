Rais Of Tatarstan Arrives On Visit To Iran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Rais of the
Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov
arrived in Iran on a working visit, the press service of the head
of the Russian region says, Trend reports.
According to the information, his trip program includes official
meetings and business negotiations in the capital Tehran and the
city of Isfahan.
It is reported that Minnikhanov will hold meetings with the
ministers of oil, industry and the deputy minister of foreign
affairs of Iran.
