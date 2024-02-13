               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Rais Of Tatarstan Arrives On Visit To Iran


2/13/2024 3:10:06 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov arrived in Iran on a working visit, the press service of the head of the Russian region says, Trend reports.

According to the information, his trip program includes official meetings and business negotiations in the capital Tehran and the city of Isfahan.

It is reported that Minnikhanov will hold meetings with the ministers of oil, industry and the deputy minister of foreign affairs of Iran.

