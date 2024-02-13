Deputy Chairman Of Russia's Security Council Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Deputy Chairman
of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev
has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his confident victory in
the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.
"Dear Ilham Heydarovich.
I sincerely congratulate you on your landslide victory in the
early presidential election in the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The results of the voting is a clear evidence of the recognition
of your services to Azerbaijan, the unequivocal support for the
course you pursue to increase the welfare of the population and
enhance the international reputation of the country.
Your personal contribution to the improvement of great
cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan can hardly be
overestimated. I am sure that the comprehensive expansion of allied
interaction meets the interests of our peoples and help strengthen
the security in the South Caucasus and Caspian region.
Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I wish you new successes, as well as
prosperity and progress to the Azerbaijani people", the letter
says.
