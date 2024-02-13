Rock Collapse Occurs At Gold Mine In Türkiye (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A landslide occurred in the Ilic district of Turkish Erzincan province in a large area where a gold mine is located, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, Trend reports.

Nine of the 667 workers at the mine during the incident are reported to be missing. It is assumed that they remained underground. 400 people and more than 40 pieces of equipment are involved in search and rescue operations carried out in the territory.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.