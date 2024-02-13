Rock Collapse Occurs At Gold Mine In Türkiye (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13.
A landslide
occurred in the Ilic district of Turkish Erzincan province in a
large area where a gold mine is located, Turkish Interior Minister
Ali Yerlikaya said, Trend reports.
Nine of the 667 workers at the mine during the incident are
reported to be missing. It is assumed that they remained
underground. 400 people and more than 40 pieces of equipment are
involved in search and rescue operations carried out in the
territory.
An investigation has been launched into the incident.
