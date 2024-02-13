Azerbaijani Wrestlers Won Three Medals At European Championships

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Three
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers have won medals at the European
Championships held in the Romanian capital Bucharest, Trend reports.
Murad Mamedov, who competed in the weight category up to 63 kg,
won a gold medal, defeating Ukrainian Alexander Khrusha in the
final with a score of 2:1.
Rashad Mamedov (55 kilograms) lost in the decisive match to
Moldovan Artem Deleanul with a score of 3:5 and took second
place.
Beka Kandelaki (130 kilograms) won the bronze medal, beating the
Norwegian Oscar Marvik in terms of the quality of technical
actions.
Islam Abbasov (87 kilograms) lost with a score of 1:2 to Olympic
champion, world and European champion Zhan Belenyuk (Ukraine) in
the match for third place and finished the tournament without a
medal.
