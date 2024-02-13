Motion Education's Student Ishaan Gupta Scored 100 Percentile In The JEE Main Session-1 Exam

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 13th February, 2024: Motion Education, a leading institute for NEET and JEE preparation, registered an exemplary performance in JEE Main with more than 22 students scoring above 99.9 percentile in the Session 1 exam.



Among the list of top performers, Ishaan Gupta scripted a stellar performance and brought great laurels to Motion Education by scoring 100 percentile, followed by Amar Sinha and Visharad Shrivastava with 99.9923 and 99.981756 percentile respectively. Looking at the result, the students have outperformed in JEE exam and raised the bar with the result.



Speaking on the occasion, Nitin Viijay, the Founder & CEO of Motion Education Pvt Ltd said, "The performance of the students in the exam is a testament to their hard work, persistence, and determination put in the preparation of the exam. Qualifying the exam opens their gateway for admission to the most coveted engineering colleges in the country. The announcement of the result will help students plan their strategy ahead for the remaining exam. As Session 2 is scheduled to take place in April, aspirants can analyse the performance of Session 1 to thrive in other exams to take left to take place in future."



Motion Education Pvt. Ltd. is a leading coaching institute in Kota that offers courses for the preparation of JEE-MAIN & ADVANCED, NEET, AIIMS, NTSE, KVPY, Olympiads, and Board. The institute aims at improving the selection ratio of the students rather than just focusing on the top performing students.





User :- Rajat Khanna

Email :...

Mobile:- +91 9625510018