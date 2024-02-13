The African Development Bank Approves Up To $10 Million Stake In The Alliance For Green Infrastructure In Africa Project Development Fund

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group ( ) approved the proposal to take an initial stake of up to $10 million in the“Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa – Project Development” (AGIA-PD) fund in Abidjan on 24 January 2024.

Part of the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa (AGIA), a $10 billion initiative led by the Bank and formed jointly with the African Union Commission, the pan-African investment platform Africa50 and several other partners, the AGIA-PD seeks to help accelerate the continent's green transition by collaborating with African countries and the private sector, internationally and locally, to prepare and develop resilient, transformative green infrastructure projects and programmes quickly and at scale.

The AGIA will be implemented through three pillars: first, project preparation seeking to raise $100 million in donations upstream for targeted activities; second, project development, using the AGIA-PD mechanism, to raise $400 million in blended capital to transform green infrastructure project concepts into bankable opportunities, and third, investment and finance that involves establishing a framework to facilitate the mobilization of $10 billion in funding -- from treasury stocks, loans and risk mitigation instruments -- to provide large-scale funding for green infrastructure projects prepared and developed under pillars one and two.

The AGIA-PD fund will run for 15 years and should reach its capitalization target in three years. It's blended capital structure combines donations and first- and second-rank treasury stocks for a total of $400 million. In December 2023, at COP 28 in Dubai, some $175 million in commitments were announced, which included a potential contribution of USD 40 million from the African Development Bank and a commercial investment of $10 million approved by the Bank's Board of Directors for a current total of around USD 215 million.

The AGIA-PD targets investors including multilateral development banks, impact funds, governmental organizations, sovereign funds, regional and non-regional institutional investors, commercial investors and philanthropists.

“The AGIA-PD is a strategic investment, co-managed by the Bank, to transform concepts into bankable green infrastructure projects quickly and at scale. It will invest in the development of green infrastructure projects to produce a financial yield and to have an impact on development. It will seek support from the private sector to develop transformative, green, resilient projects that will fill Africa's infrastructure gap for the long term,” stated Solomon Quaynor, Vice President of the African Development Bank Group with responsibility for the Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization.

“The AGIA's vision is to speed up the deployment of transformative green infrastructure projects by creating a robust partnership between the different actors and targeting the entire green infrastructure project preparation, development and funding ecosystem, working with both emerging and established actors. The ultimate objective is to accelerate the continent's green transition, while drastically reducing the shortage of infrastructure,” explained Amadou Hott, special envoy to the President of the African Development Bank Group, Akinwumi Adesina, and global ambassador for the AGIA.

The AGIA-PD target sectors and investments in climate change mitigation projects are aligned with the beneficiary countries' nationally determined contributions and with the Bank's High 5 strategic priorities --“Light Up and Power Africa”,“Feed Africa”,“Industrialize Africa”,“Integrate Africa” and“Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa” -- and with the Bank's Climate Change and Green Growth Strategic Framework 2021-2030.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Contact:

Communication and External Relations Department

...

About the African Development Bank Group:

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) is the premier multilateral financing institution dedicated to Africa's development. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF).

The AfDB has a field presence in 44 African countries, with an external office in Japan, and contributes to the economic development and social progress of its 54 regional member states.

For more information: j/AfDB_Media

--br- src="" alt="African Development Bank Group (AfDB)" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo