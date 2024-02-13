Liberia: President Boakai In Ghana On A Working Visit

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
The President of the Republic of Liberia, H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., left the country today, Tuesday, February 13, 2024, for a two-day work visit to the Republic of Ghana.
While in Ghana, the President will meet and hold consultations with his Brother and Friend, Ghanaian Leader, H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, on matters of mutual interest to both countries and issues obtaining in the sub-region.
In his letter to the Legislature regarding his departure from the country, the President informed them that the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Honorable Sylvester M. Grigsby, will chair the Cabinet in close consultation with the Vice President as His Excellency remains in communication via telephone.
