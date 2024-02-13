Clashes Broke Out As Indian Farmers Try To Enter Delhi To Protests Against Gov't

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- Clashes broke out on Tuesday between Indian security forces and farmers coming from Punjab and Haryana trying to enter to Delhi to participate in massive farmers protests.

Media reports said that security forces used tear gas against the farmers who were trying to remove the barricades to enter Delhi in Shambhu and Jind border points in Haryana. Several farmers were detained too.

Indian farmers organization the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, which is leading the protest said that around 200 farmers organizations will join the Delhi Chalo protest march to press for their demands including guaranteed minimum support price for the crops and will continue until a solution is reached.

In the massive protests, farmers mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi are expected to take part. Ahead of the protest march, heavy security was deployed in border regions of Haryana and Delhi and roads were blocked using barricades and cement walls.

However, farmers in large numbers gathered in different entry points and some managed to enter to the capital causing massive traffic jams at several places. The police and Indira Gandhi International Airport issued travel advisory to passengers as roads are blocked in many locations.

In 2020, hundreds of thousands of farmers staged protests in Delhi that lasted for more than an year forcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to amend anti-farmers laws. The government had also promised several measures including Minimum Support Price for their crops but the farmers unions said the government did not deliver.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda said a law on Minimum Support Price on crops cannot be brought in a hurry and stakeholders need to be consulted. He also cautioned the farmers to be on alert and cautious of misusing their protests for political benefits.

The farmers have got the backing of ths opposition parties as opposition party leader Rahul Gandhi promised to support the demands of farmers if his Congress party is voted into power.

The agitation is coming ahead of General Elections in April-May that is expected to bring Bharatiya Janata Party of Modi to power for the third consecutive term. (end)

