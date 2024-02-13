Egypt Pres., CIA Director Reiterate Commitment To Achieve Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 13 (KUNA) - Egypt President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi and CIA Director William Burns reiterated their commitment to engage in discussions and efforts to achieve a ceasefire, protect the civilians, and implement the two-state solution to establish stability in the region.

Egypt's Presidential spokesperson counselor Ahmad Fahmy said in a statement on Tuesday, that this came in a meeting between Al-Sisi, Burns, and the Director of Egypt's General Intelligence Major General Abbas Kamel, affirming the strong strategic American-Egyptian partnership.

US president Joe Biden sent his regards to Al-Sisi through burns, appreciating the efforts Egypt is putting towards de-escalation in Gaza, the hostage exchange, as well as the ongoing relief and delivery of human aid to Gaza, Fahmy continued. (end)

aaf









MENAFN13022024000071011013ID1107848152