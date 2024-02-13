Egypt, Qatar Warn Of Dangerous Escalation By Israeli Occupation In Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- Egypt and Qatar warned Tuesday on the dangers of escalation by Israeli forces in Rafah border south of Gaza Strip.

Egypt's Spokesperson the Counselor Ahmad Fahmy said that this came after Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman.

He added that the two sides stressed the necessity to bring the international efforts together to stabilize the region.

Fahmy also noted that the two side displayed their efforts for the ceasefire and their humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The spokesperson said that the Qatari Prime Minister conveyed to President Al-Sisi the greetings of the Qatari Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, stressing the keenness to continue consultation and coordination between the two countries, which President Al-Sisi returned with greetings and appreciation, stressing the friendly relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples. (end)

aff







MENAFN13022024000071011013ID1107848149