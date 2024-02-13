Jordan Partakes UNESCO World Conference On Culture And Arts Education In Abu Dhabi, 1St, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Najjar spoke about the "un-schooling" concept, which she had previously proposed based on her educational experience, where schools emerge as a compelling solution to address the current disconnect between academic achievement and community engagement.She said that instead of viewing schools as mere academic buildings, we need to reimagine them as social and cultural incubators. By adopting this approach, we can create environments where students are encouraged to explore, question, and engage with their surroundings, fostering a deeper sense of belonging and purpose.She added that the purpose of education extends beyond academic achievement to include broader goals such as personal development, social responsibility, civic engagement, and lifelong learning. Education aims to prepare individuals to contribute positively to society, participate in democratic processes, adapt to change, and pursue a meaningful and fulfilling life.Najjar referred to the suffering of the Palestinians in Gaza, which is a poignant reminder of the importance of empathy, compassion, and moral responsibility in our interactions with others. She stressed that Jordan's position on this issue embodies our commitment to advocating for these values in the midst of the situation they are living through. This suffering leaves a deep impact on our societies, and it is important that we respond and acknowledge the seriousness of this situation.Najjar stressed that Jordan's rich tapestry of cultural diversity is a source of our strength and resilience. Fostering a deep understanding and appreciation for our cultural heritage is of paramount importance. By doing so, we are not only preserving our past, but also paving the way for a more resilient and harmonious future.The minister called on all stakeholders, from teachers to policymakers, to join in promoting resilience and inspiring hope through the cultural education.