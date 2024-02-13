Jordan Partakes UNESCO World Conference On Culture And Arts Education In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Abu Dhabi, Feb. 13 (Petra) -- Jordan is set to participate in the UNESCO World Conference on Culture and Arts Education organized by the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism (DTC), which brings together more than 190 Ministers of Education and Culture from around the world with the aim of adopting the UNESCO Framework for Culture and Arts Education and promoting culture and arts in schools.In a speech at the conference, Minister of Culture Haifa Najjar stressed the importance of the conference as a rich tapestry of cultures and traditions that define this region. Our commitment to cultural and artistic education aligns with the principles of inclusivity and understanding that form the core of this global conference.Najjar said that "our meeting today is not only a testament to the power of cooperation, dialogue, and shared commitment, but also a celebration of our collective dedication to shaping a future that is resilient, equitable, and sustainable."She emphasized the significance of the conference on cultural and arts education in guiding the course of our shared global future. This fully aligns with His Majesty King Abdullah II's description of education as "the cornerstone of building the future of any society" and His Majesty's vision for incorporating the cultural dimension into education. In response to this vision, efforts have been made to shape enabled individuals and introduce the cultural dimension to our educational institutions.She called for the integration of arts and culture into many other subjects, such as history and science. This approach ensures that students understand their cultural heritage and its relationship to different disciplines, which promotes a more inclusive global outlook.On bridging the gap between respect and social engagement, the minister said, "While we have been successful in implementing international programs that propel our students to Ivy League universities, we must acknowledge that there is a gap in our educational system. Despite these achievements, our schools have not yet emphasized the importance of building meaningful connections within our society. It is essential to bridge this gap by prioritizing the integration of cultural and social education, to nurture students who are not only academically successful, but also deeply rooted in their communities.